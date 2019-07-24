Lysite Cowgirl Gets to CFD Championship Round in Breakaway Roping

She shoots, she sews! KL Spratt was close to being in shock after her breakaway run Tuesday at Cheyenne Frontier Days. It is the first year for that event at 'The Daddy' and Spratt, who hails from Lysite, Wyoming advanced to the championship round. Spratt and Pruitt are two of the most established rodeo names in the region and KL was in Nebraska practicing at her uncle Troy Pruitt's place prior to her efforts yesterday in the big Cheyenne arena. Pruitt earned a world championship calf roping in 1990. In addition to true talent barrel racing and roping, KL is also an accomplished seamstress thanks to her grandma.