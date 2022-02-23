Legendary Wyoming Sportscaster George Kay Dead at 88

Longtime Wyoming sportscaster George Kay died on Wednesday morning in Las Vegas at the age of 88. Kay's career in broadcasting spanned nearly 50 years starting with his first radio job after his service in the Navy in 1956. He started at KTWO Radio and Television in Casper in 1966 working in news and sales before settling into the sports director position in 1980.

Kay had a long relationship with the University of Wyoming dating back to the 1960s. He served as the radio color commentator for Cowboy football broadcast as well as TV play-by-play. He's remembered by most for his work on the Wyoming Radio Network starting in 1987.

During his long career, Kay was instrumental in getting the Wyoming High School Basketball Championships televised as well as the Wyoming High School wrestling championships. Over the course of 24 years, in the sports broadcasting business, he interviewed the biggest names in the Wyoming sports world.

By the same measure, he interviews countless high school players from around the state, sensing that Wyoming had a great deal of admiration for high school athletics. Kay also co-hosted a radio talk show with Tim Ray for 9 years that featured in-depth conversations with national sports figures along with Wyoming players and coaches at all levels.

Kay was named the Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year 4 times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He retired in 2004 but was always willing to lend his expertise to up-and-coming sportscasters. More than anything else, George Kay was one of the nicest and most gracious people you would ever meet. Wyoming is really going to miss him.

