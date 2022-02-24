George Kay WAB Hall of Fame Induction Video

All of us at K2 Radio would like to share this video of the late George Kay that Bob Price and Ken Martin produced for his Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame induction back in 2005.

There are more than a few photos and videos from many years ago as he worked in broadcasting in Wyoming Starting in 1966 through 2005. George passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 88. He was a true Wyoming sports legend and a Wyoming broadcasting legend.

