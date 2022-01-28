Lummis and Barrasso Applaud OSHA Decision to Withdraw Vaccine Mandate

Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso have recently lauded the decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to withdraw its vaccine mandate, which would affect small businesses across Wyoming.

Per a joint press release from both Senators, Lummis and Barrasso joined 44 other Senators, as well as 136 representatives to file an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States. This brief supported the National Federation of Business's effort to block the OSHA vaccine mandate on business with more than 100 employees.

“It’s about time the Biden administration officially withdrew its overreaching OSHA vaccine mandate on private businesses. As the Supreme Court recently ruled, this mandate is unconstitutional. Thousands of Wyoming workers can now make their own health care decisions without the fear of losing their job,” said Senator Barrasso. “Now the administration must do the same for millions of health care workers. Health care facilities across the nation are short staffed. We shouldn’t make it even harder for hospitals, clinics and nursing homes to get people the care they need.”

Senator Lummis agreed, calling the mandate 'draconian' and saying it would harm both small businesses and medical freedom.

“Businesses across Wyoming are working hard to recover from the pandemic and from rising inflation. This mandate would have forced employers to step into the relationship between a patient and their doctor,” Senator Lummis said. “I am vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to discuss the vaccine with their doctor, but it is ultimately a personal decision, and employers shouldn’t be forced to make that decision for their employees. It is irresponsible for the federal government to further burden Wyoming businesses with job-killing mandates.”

