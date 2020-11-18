Keep Casper Beautiful will turn on the lights but not host the traditional tree-lighting event before the Thanksgiving holiday this year at Conwell Park, according to a news release from the city.

But it plans to have one next year, Keep Casper Beautiful coordinator Beth Andress said.

“We look forward to hosting a big holiday square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season,” Andress said.

“Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.

Conwell Park -- on East First Street across from the Wyoming Medical Center -- still will be transformed into "Holiday Square" as the city's parks department has been hanging the lights.

The parks department will conduct a lighting test next Wednesday, and the lights will be on every evening until New Year’s Day.

A light show played to music will be shown on the hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park will indicate the station.

