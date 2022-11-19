Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway.

Get our free mobile app

But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park.

This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a Princess cast, several local sponsors, representatives from the city of Casper, and more. Mayor Ray Pacheco will be on hand to deliver a proclamation before the official lighting.

"Eat, drink and be merry with free cookies and cocoa as well as a 60-minute countdown to the lighting beginning around 4 p.m.," the city of Casper wrote in a Facebook post. "Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos and wish list requests throughout the event.":

Santa!!!! I know him!

And now, you can too. All you have to do is dress warm, bring a cup of hot choco, and experience the first real Casper Christmas event of the season.

The Wyoming Medical Center has put this event on for more than 20 years, in an effort to cheer up patients and staff at the hospital across the street. But it also cheers up the entire town, putting community members in a festive mood each and every time they drive down Casper's busiest street.

Festivities will kick off at about 4:00 p.m. Then, the countdown begins an the lights will turn on at approximately 5:00 p.m.

