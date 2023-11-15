La Cocina Hosting Annual Free Thanksgiving Feast at New Location

La Cocina is all set to host their annual Free Thanksgiving Feast at their new location at 4110 Centennial Hill Blvd in Casper on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jim and Andrea Childs, the owners of the restaurant, started this tradition in 2001. They paused in 2016 to have Thanksgiving at home, but when their youngest daughter of three kids graduated college and moved back to Casper, she wanted to revive the tradition she was brought up with.

"It's a day of magic," wrote Andrea Childs in an email to K2. "We serve anyone and everyone in our community who want to come, we serve good home cooked food, and create a lasting memory for people within our community whether they’re homeless, can’t afford to cook a Thanksgiving meal, or new to town and don’t have a plan on Thanksgiving. We want to be a place people know they can go; Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the holiday season, and we want to do our part to provide space for people to enter such a beautiful, yet overwhelming season, with a full belly and a warm heart."

The menu includes oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy (lots of heavy cream and butter…of course), stuffing, buttered corn, fresh rolls, cranberry sauce, and a slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Childs says that last year they served around 585 plates to the community through dine in service as well as deliveries. They're prepped to see the same numbers this year with an emphasis on deliveries. In addition to volunteerism, they credit the tradition's success to monetary donations.

"It is a day of giving, truly, and recognizing our place in the community and how we can help those around us whether it be through food or a listening ear."

The Childs have announced that they are all set for volunteers, but they are still accepting monetary donations. "Anything you’re willing to give is wonderful. If you decide to donate, please drop it off at La Cocina or you can use our Venmo at lacocinacasper."

