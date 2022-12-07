Bar Nunn Fire Department Holding Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and, with that, comes a vast array of parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and more. Casper has already held its annual Christmas Parade and now Bar Nunn is following suit.

The Bar Nunn Fire Department is presenting their annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

"Come join the Bar Nunn Fire Department as we parade the streets of Bar Nunn, light up the trees at Antelope Park and Bar Nunn Fire Department, and have refreshments and games with Santa!" the event page stated.

Did they say Santa!? We know him!

The parade will begin at approximately 4:00 p.m. and it will take place all around Bar Nunn, before ending at Antelope Park.

The man himself, good ole Saint Nick, will arrive at about 6:00 p.m. and his arrival will signal the start of the tree lighting at Antelope Park!

Following that, there will be refreshments and games with the big guy.

There are only a few more weekends left before Christmas and, if you're like us, the buildup to Christmas is better than the actual day itself. So if you like lights, and cameras, and a whole lot of action, there's no better place to be than in Bar Nunn on Saturday night.