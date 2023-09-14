Lost Broadway hit “The Senator” to be performed for first time in 100 years

A collaborative effort between Fort Caspar Museum, the Fort Caspar Museum Association, Stage III and Theatre of the Poor is bringing history to life with an immersive, free production of the lost Broadway play “The Senator” at Natrona County High School Sept. 15-17.

Casper historian Johanna Wickman discovered the lost script in 2017 while conducting research for her biography of Preston B. Plumb entitled “The Forgotten Senator,” published in March 2023.The play’s main character was inspired by Plumb, a U.S. Sen. and Lieutenant Colonel of the11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry and was stationed in Casper. The original production was hailed as a sensation after it premiered in 1890 on Broadway and ran for 119 performances before it toured across the nation. It was also made into a now-lost silent film in 1915.

For the first time in more than a century, audiences will be able to experience this production at the period-appropriate Natrona County High School auditorium featuring lavish sets and costumes. Even sitting in the audience will be an immersive experience with costumed historic actors seated throughout the auditorium.

This is a one-weekend only opportunity with three productions: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are free, courtesy of the Natrona County Joint Powers Recreation Board, and available to reserve now. To learn more about Preston B. Plumb, visit Fort Caspar Museum for the special exhibit on the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry.

Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream" The Casper College theatre group works hard to prepare for an upcoming spring performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." With one week to go, there's an excitement in the air as students recite lines. The director and designers are hard at work putting the final touches on the space meant to transport its audience into a magical and vibrant world of color and sound.

The aesthetic of the set was inspired by the National Association School of Theatre in Baltimore -- glittery with swirls of broken murals spiraling across the outside of the building. The team loved it so much they painted the floor of the set similiarly.