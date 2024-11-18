Looking for Ways to Help Your Community? Volunteer at the Casper Elk’s Lodge on Thanksgiving

This year the Casper Elk's Lodge is holding a free community Thanksgiving Day feast. It will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on November 28.

This will be the first year the club hosts a Turkey Day dinner, but it's something Nathan Soper has wanted to do for a long time. "It is a project that I have had my mind on for about 5 years now. This is out first year here at the Casper Elks, but we do plan to make this an annual event. Any funds that are received that exceed expense will be rolled over to help fund future years."

"While there is always a NEED for things like community meal, the main reason I wanted to start the Community Thanksgiving is to bring together the community -- this is a big part of what the Elks is supposed to be about: bettering the communities in which we have Lodges. Our Lodge has been striving to make our presence more known in our community by executing more good deeds" said Soper.

"I want this meal to be a place for those who may not have someone to spend the holiday with, for whatever reason, and to to find a friend- even if only time it takes to eat a meal. As a matter of fact, seating for the meal will be 'picnic' style; there will just be rows of tables and chairs, and people will be encouraged to find any open seat and make a new friend for the day."

They are accepting donations to help defer costs for the event. They will take food items, but they are primarily seeking monetary contributions to help fill gaps from the food donations they've already coordinated.

Donations by cash/check can be made in person at the Elks (108 E. 7th St), or online here.

They are also looking for volunteers to help. Expect to see a sign up for that mid-week; they'll be asking for 1-2 hour shift, but are happy for any time that volunteers are willing to give.

The club is planning to serve around 500 people. While the feast is open to the entire community, they extend a special invitation to individuals in need and First Responders.

Any First Responders on duty that day that are not able to join us, they plan to try to make deliveries after the main meal has concluded, any unused food (both cooked & uncooked) will be donated to the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

Up to date information can be found at the Facebook event link.

