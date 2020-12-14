Webcams overlooking Wyoming's highways show what the state looks like as it is finally impacted by winter weather after enjoying a mild fall.

The National Weather Service in Riverton says much of the state can expect to receive light snow throughout the remainder of Monday into early Tuesday.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a number of travel advisories.

Here's what a few spots in Wyoming look like as of roughly 4:30 p.m. Monday:

Antelope Butte:

WYDOT

Powder River Pass:

WYDOT

I-80 East Summit:

WYDOT

Wind River Lake:

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures in Casper could dip into the low teens Monday night.