LOOK: Photos Show Casper Fire-EMS Battling RV Fire

Photos shared to Facebook on Monday afternoon show a dramatic scene as Casper firefighters work to extinguish an RV fire.

Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Patrick McJunkin said in an email that the RV fire in the 400 block of North Wilson was one of two vehicle fires firefighters dealt with on Sunday. It's still under investigation.

In another fire, a vehicle was parked at Sutherlands. Prior to firefighters' arrival, crews rescued a dog from the vehicle, McJunkin said.