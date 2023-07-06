Longtime Casper Resident Named Director of Development at Wyoming Rescue Mission

Wyoming Rescue Mission announces that long-time Casper resident and former media personality, Cheryl Hackett, has been named Director of Development at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, effective June 19, 2023.

In her role, she will oversee fundraising for the Mission’s 7.1-million-dollar annual operating budget and manage communications and community relations.

"We are thrilled to have Cheryl Hackett step into this critical role connecting donor partners to the incredibly rewarding experience of restoring homeless lives with the love of Christ,” said Brad Hopkins, Executive Director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

“With an extreme 10% poverty rate around the state, there is growing opportunity to get involved to make a difference for our fellow Wyomingites in tough times. Cheryl will bring great ability both as a media personality and fundraiser, to give voice to the needy and connect the homeless to Wyoming’s restorative generosity.”

Prior to joining the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Hackett worked as Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, where she oversaw communications and marketing, grants, special events and fundraising. Hackett’s team was honored with a 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Legacy Gifts Program Award at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference in Orlando, FL, in May 2023. Award criteria included leadership, Board engagement, vision, marketing, and achievements in legacy giving.

“I came across a quote many years ago in college from Frederick Buechner that said, ‘The place God calls you to is the place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet,’” said Hackett, a graduate of Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts & Sciences and minors in psychology and religion. “I am thrilled to use my gifts and journalism background to share inspiring stories of how the Christ-centered services and staff at Wyoming Rescue Mission restore hope and transform lives for men, women and children coming out of homelessness and into self-sufficiency. This is a cause I am very passionate about!”

Wyoming Rescue Mission served 1,172 unique men, women, and children in 2022, offering 47,444 meals and an average of 133 beds a night, plus hot showers and clean clothing for guests daily.

Wyoming Rescue Mission is a non-profit, 24-hour, non-denominational Christian ministry that provides food, clothing, housing and biblical guidance for men, women and children struggling with homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction. Each person who seeks help from WRM is partnered with a caseworker and put on a path toward employment and self-sufficiency. For more information on WRM’s programs and services, visit www.wyomission.org.

