Warm temperatures have slightly increased activity on the Lone Star Fire south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, according to a news release from the park on Tuesday.

This will be the last daily update about the fire, unless significant changes occur.

Fire danger remains very high.

The lightning-caused Lone Star Fire started about 4 p.m. Aug. 22, and grew to 3,346 acres, or 5.2 square miles, as of Monday, according to InciWeb.

It is active in mature, unburned forest of spruce, fir and lodgepole pine.

There are 40 personnel on the scene. Containment is expected by Oct. 30.

The fire continues to hold heat and potential for increased growth remains with low relative humidity and warm temperatures in the mid-70s forecast for the next few days, according to the Riverton office of the National Weather Service.

Smoke and a widespread haze may be visible through the end of the week as smoke from the Lone Star Fire mixes with smoke from the fires on the West Coast.

Fire and other crews continue to reduce fuels and protect structures, especially in the Old Faithful residential area and utility infrastructure. These efforts create a buffer that will protect natural resources, cultural treasures, and visitors and residents.

Fire activity in the western United States has created high demand for firefighting resources.

The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5, which represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources.

Residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.

What’s open:

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open, but it may close at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open.

For road information, see the current conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

What's closed:

Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed.

Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers should talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit the park's Backcountry Situation Report.

The Fern Cascades Trail remains closed for fire operations.

Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed.

A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available for reference.

For complete technical information about the fire, visit InciWeb.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park