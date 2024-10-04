Local vape shop Dr. Chronic’s expanding with Mills location

CASPER, Wyo. — Fans of Evansville-based Dr. Chronic’s Concentrates and Vapes have reason to celebrate, as the local business recently announced that it will soon be opening a second location in Mills.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

“We get a lot of customers out on this side of the county [with the shop’s delivery service],” general manager Tina-Marie Carter said. “There’s a market here that wasn’t really being served and we wanted to open something up for them.”

The shop, which is located at 4685 W. Yellowstone Highway, will feature several upgrades and amenities over its cross-county counterpart. The most notable upgrade is in the store’s size. CEO Cielo Guerra said the storefront is roughly three times bigger than the Evansville store’s, with the overall building being about seven times larger.

“It really enables us to carry more products,” Guerra said. “I think it’s important to give customers a big selection to choose from.”

Carter pointed to the store’s wide variety of glassware items as an example of the options available to customers.

“We have glass ranging from $10–15 all the way up to the hundreds of dollars,” she said.

The new shop will feature extended hours. On weekdays, the store will open at 6 a.m. On weekends, it will open at 9 a.m. There will also be expanded food, drink and snack offerings, Carter said.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

In the most recent legislative session, Wyoming banned delta-8 and delta-9 products. Since then, Guerra and his team have been heavily involved with legal efforts to re-legalize the hemp-derived products.

“It’s been a lot of work,” he said with a chuckle. “We’re doing everything we can to fight for everyone’s rights, whether it’s the vapes or the hemp.”

Guerra said it’s that commitment, plus the emphasis put on quality vape products, that has allowed Dr. Chronic’s to thrive while other shops throughout Wyoming are struggling.

Looking to the future, Guerra said he plans to see Dr. Chronic’s begin developing its own products in the coming year.

On Saturday, the new shop will celebrate its grand opening. Festivities will include music from DJ Walt Proudfoot, food from Smokin’ Hot Butts BBQ, tattooing courtesy Premier Tattoo, games and more. It is scheduled to last from noon to 5 p.m.