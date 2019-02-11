Two federal agents acted reasonably when they shot and killed a man in Riverton last month, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents had confronted Nicholas Garcia, who was illegally carrying a firearm on Jan. 10, according to the news release.

Garcia, 34, ambushed and shot at the officers, who returned fire.

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

No officers were injured. Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy said at the time that he could not release any other information and an investigation would be conducted.

Last week, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun said the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation initiated the review of the shooting and forwarded their results to his office for him to determine whether criminal charges would be filed against the agents.

LeBrun concluded the agents acted reasonably at all times and Garcia ambushed and attempted to kill the agents, so his office will not take criminal action against then.

Wyoming U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in the news release that a shooting like this requires a thorough investigation to determine if the use of force was justified.

“This case is a very stark reminder of the dangers inherent in law enforcement, and the risks that the brave men and women in law enforcement routinely encounter in the course of their duties," Klaassen said.













