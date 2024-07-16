Local Pharmacist Faces Allegations Of Illegally Selling Fish Medication

The Wyoming Board of Pharmacy is accusing a former pharmacist in Casper of illegally selling prescription fish medication.

Daniel Kraft's license to distribute prescription drugs expired June 30, 2021. On August 4, 2021 the Board issued an order strictly prohibiting Kraft from "...renewing, reinstating, or obtaining any license from the Wyoming Board of Pharmacy for at least 10 years..."

On March 27, 2024, the Board received a complaint from one of Kraft's former employees stating that Kraft was bringing expired antibiotics into Wyoming from Montana, repackaging them, changing the expiration date, and selling them as fish antibiotics to suppliers and end users under the name "Kraft Drug" and "Aquarium Pharmacy."

That same day investigators contacted a customer of Kraft who purchased several orders on a monthly basis. Copies from purchase orders and money exchanged in 2024 are as follows:

January 5, purchase in the amount of $30,723.96

January 10, purchase in the amount of $37,991.28

January 16, purchase in the amount of $23,700.12

January 25, purchase in the amount of $40,464.12

February 2, purchase in the amount of $30,758.04

February 12, purchase in the amount of $40,309.20

February 27, purchase in the amount of $33,104.28

March 5, purchase in the amount of $45,534.36

March 12, purchase in the amount of $45,534.36

March 20, purchase in the amount of $45,508.68

Investigators further found several websites listing "Kraft" antibiotics and antifungal medications for birds, fish, and other aquatic species for sale.

Here is a picture of products found on a site linked to Daniel Kraft. Here is a picture of products found on a site linked to Daniel Kraft. loading...

All the pill bottles had the same logo -- a blue and white clownfish. These websites selling antibiotics with the blue and white clownfish logo on the label of the pill bottle include:

Aquaantibiotics.com

Aquariumantibiotics.com

TheFishAid.com

Fishbiotic.com

Aquariumpharmacy.com

Kraftdrug.com

Several of the sites have been removed at the time this article was written, but the ones that weren't claim to be the "most trusted source for fish and pet antibiotics. Or in the case of one site, "the mosted trusted source..."

Screenshot from TheFishAid.com. Screenshot from TheFishAid.com. loading...

On April 3, Board investigators visited the business address of Kraft at 341 East E Street, Suite 215 A, in Casper and confirmed a "Kraft" sign on the building and office door.

Seven days later they sent a letter to Kraft Drug demanding the cease of wholesale distrubtion of antibiotics and that Daniel Kraft contact the Board within ten days. The letter was returned as undeliverable.

The same thing happened seven days after that.

The letter was officially delivered to a Billings address on April 17, but they did not hear back from Kraft. At the time of this article's publication, Kraft continues to sell fish medication online, despite not holding a pharmacy license or wholesale distributor license.

The Wyoming Board of Medicine is asking the Natrona County courts to prohibit Kraft from renewing, reinstating, or obtaining any license from the Board of Pharmacy for at least 10 years and that he pay an administrative penalty of $500,000 as part of any future attempt to do so.

K2 Radio News has attempted to contact Kraft for comment but was unable to reach him at this time.

We will update this story when more information is available.

