Local Health Department Announces MOST POPULAR Baby Names of 2024 for Wyoming

The baby leading names are determined through a review of official Wyoming birth certificates held by Vital Statistics Services (VSS), which is part of WDH. There were 6,079 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2024 compared with 5,989 in 2023.

August was once again the month with the most resident births at 542 and November had the least with 443.

That's a lot of new names, and the Wyoming Department of Health has the inside scoop on what the most popular ones were.

"Sometimes we try to live up to our names.

"Sometimes we try to run away from them.

"But either way — and for all the options in between — your name is a crucial factor in developing your sense of self, and thus helps propel you forward on various paths of life and career" notes an article by Michael Hedrick for The Week.

Among Wyoming’s newborns, Theodore was the most popular male name in 2024 with Charlotte as the top female choice, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

For boys, Theodore was followed by Oliver, Hudson, James, William, Henry, Grayson, Liam, Noah and Waylon.

For girls, Charlotte was followed by Eleanor, Emma, Ember, Evelyn, Harper, Amelia, Hazel, Ivy and Sophia.

Scroll down to see how those names compare to the national list of most popular baby names below.

Herrera said birth certificates can be important to families for many reasons including for insurance purposes or to get drivers licenses or passports.

“When people need birth certificates, we want to ensure they are going to the right source. Our office is the only source for official Wyoming records,” she said. “Unfortunately, online search results will also display several unofficial company links. Choosing these services often leads to delays and extra costs.”

To order certificates by mail, visit the official WDH website. There is an online ordering portal available, downloadable request forms and instructions to use either method. People may also call 307-777-7591 for help and to order.

