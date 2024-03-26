Local College Students Collab With Wyoming Band for Studio Recording Session

Casper College students got a cool, hands-on learning experience when they were asked to help a Wyoming country band, Third Rail, record two singles in the campus studio.

Every year, CC sound design instructor Larry Burger puts out a call to local musicians to come record, in turn allowing students to go through the recording process.

The opportunity to work with professional band Third Rail allowed students to apply their skills in a real-world context, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and problem-solving in a live recording environment.

The band was put together about five years ago after lead singer Casey Jones agreed to playing a street dance for Lingle's 100-year anniversary in 2018.

The two songs they recorded at the college were "I'll Get All This," and "It'll Work Out...or Not?" The band plans to release the singles later this year as they kick of their summer performances.

The hands-on nature of the project gave students a chance to work with state-of-the-art equipment, refine their critical listening skills, and collaborate with a musical ensemble. The experience not only enhanced their technical proficiency but also instilled a deep appreciation for the collaborative nature of their work.

After recording, the students went to The Gaslight Social to enjoy the live performance.

