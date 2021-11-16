Liz Cheney to Ted Cruz: You Swore an Oath to the Constitution, Act Like It

Liz Cheney continues to draw the ire of her Republican contemporaries, this time getting into what is the opposite of a tête-à-tête with Ted Cruz on social media.

Get our free mobile app

The CNN show 'The Lead' posed a question on their Twitter account, asking "Is there a lane for Liz Cheney in New Hampshire in 2024?" The question was accompanied by guests on the show attempting to answer that very question.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz responded simply, stating "Yes. It's called the Democratic Party."

Cheney has been on the receiving end of many snide comments from the Republican Party ever since she opted to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump, regarding his role in the January 6 Capitol Attack.

Further adding fuel to the fire, Cheney accepted a position with the House Committee to investigate the goings-on during that fateful day in January.

In short, Cheney lost a lot of allies and put her career on the line because of her perceived commitment to the truth. And once Trump found out, the floodgates opened.

Never one to turn down an opportunity to tear down a critic, Trump took to his own newly-created social media forum (because Twitter banned him from their platform because of his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection) and criticized both Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Congresswoman Cheney.

"Great news for the Republican Party!" the former Apprentice star wrote in a tweemail. "Senator Lisa Murkowski said she is 'still weighing whether she will run again' for the Senate in Alaska. In other words, there is a chance that she won’t run! Wouldn’t that be great? And so many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney—but we only want one. She is so far down in Wyoming polls that the only way she can win is numerous candidates running against her and splitting the vote. Hopefully, that won’t happen. I’ll make an Endorsement soon!"

Read More: Trump Says He Will Soon Endorse a Candidate to Run Against Cheney

Trump did end up endorsing a candidate, much to the chagrin of Chuck Gray, Anthony Bouchard, and more.

''I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney," Trump announced. "Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis. Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up). Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!''

Yeah, he just adds that part at the end like it's a wrestling catchphrase.

In response, Cheney stated, "How's this for a soundbite? Bring it."

Read More: Liz Cheney to Trump & Challenger: 'Bring It'

Now, Ted Crus and Liz Cheney have exchanged various words throughout the past few months. In response to Cruz's remarks on Twitter, Cheney pulled no punches.

"I know you're posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted," she stated. "But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it."

There's just something about using somebody's first name in an argument that really serves to draw first blood.

Regarding Cheney's Hamilton-like verbal barbs, in 1860-61, 11 Southern states seceded from The Union, which brought on the Civil War.

Take from that what you will.