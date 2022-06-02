Liz Cheney Reveals First Ad Campaign for Re-Election, Spending ‘Six Figures’ on Media

After officially announcing her bid for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, Liz Cheney has released the first ads dedicated to her new campaign.

In a K2 Radio News Exclusive, Cheney's press office has shared the first television ad of her new campaign, and it features a variety of "everyday Wyomingites" speaking on behalf of the congresswoman.

Laura, from Cheyenne, stated that "As a mom, I want a statesman not a politician. I want someone who is civil and serious and someone my children can look up to."

Philip, from Chugwater, said that Cheney "stands up for Wyoming farmers and ranchers against crippling regulation."

Casper's very own Ronna stated that "So many people today claim to be a constitutional conservative. Liz truly is one."

And so on.

Cheney announced her bid just a couple days before former president and reality TV star Donald Trump brought his 'Save America' rally to Casper, in order to endorse Republican nominee Harriet Hageman in her bid to dethrone the current congresswoman.

"But in many ways, worse than the terrible Democrats, are the backstabbing RINO Republicans who are helping them do their act," Trump decried at the rally. "And there is no RINO in America who has thrown in her lot with the radical left more than Liz Cheney. She has gone crazy. Now I get it. I've been hearing all these stories for years. Now I get it. She's gone totally crazy."

Of course, Cheney positioned herself in the former president's crosshairs by voting to impeach Trump for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Attack in Washington D.C. Since then, Cheney has been disavowed by her many in her own party, despite sharing many of the same criticisms that fellow Republicans have in regards to President Biden.

Her feud with Trump aside, Cheney still presents herself as a constitutional conservative and she's been adamant that President Biden continues to display 'complete incompetence.'

While many Wyomingites have turned away from Cheney and towards Hageman due to her endorsement from Trump, there are still many Wyoming residents who believe Cheney is the right person for the job.

"She knows that we need to protect and conserve the special things about Wyoming: our working ranches, our open space, our rivers and streams," said John from Moose, Wyoming.

This ad, as well as her campaign launch video and even her Christmas greeting from last December paint the current congresswoman as a real 'man of the people.' Though critics claim that Cheney spends most of her time in Washington, she is quick to remind them that she has a house in Wyoming and that her children went to school in the state.

As of late, Cheney has really positioned herself as somebody committed to upholding the constitution, even at the cost of her own party affiliation. So much so, that Democrats are considering changing their party affiliation simply to vote for Cheney in the August 16 Primary, much to the chagrin of Donald Trump and Harriet Hageman.

"I'm asking you to join me, to reject the lies, to rise above the toxic politics, to defend our freedom, to do what we all know is right," Cheney stated. "I'm asking you to cast your eyes to the future - a future that we will build together, a future where we can tell our children and our grandchildren that, when our time of testing came, we did not falter. And we did not fail. Some things have to matter. American freedom, the rule of law, our founding principles, the foundations of our Republic matter. What we do in this election in Wyoming matters."

This ad is the first of presumably many.

"The ads will run on TV and radio across Wyoming and are part of a significant six-figure media purchase," said Jeremy Adler, Cheney's Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars Cheney is pouring into her media presence is able to happen due to the millions of dollars she has already raised in her campaign.

K2 Radio News reported that Cheney, as of April 2022, has raised $10,121,333 according to information from the Federal Election Commission. This was, at the time, nearly five times as much as her closest competitor, the aforementioned Hageman.

But, Hageman has the endorsement of Trump and, if this last weekend was any indication, that counts for a lot.

Ads from both Cheney and Hageman will continue to pour in over the next two months, and voters will find out in August who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.