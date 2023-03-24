Harriet Hageman Votes in Favor of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ Act

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman voted in favor of H.R. 5, the Parental Bill of Rights Act, on Friday.

Hageman was a co-sponsor of the bill and, according to a press release from Hageman's office, it "Clearly defines both the rights and the responsibilities of school districts- providing transparency and accountability in education."

NBC News wrote that the bill would require school districts to post information about curriculum and provide parents with a list of books and reading materials that are available in school libraries.

"The congressional action comes as some elected Republicans in states across the country have been intensifying a push to ban some books or pressed for limits on teaching about issues related to racial equality, sexual orientation and gender identity in schools," NBC News wrote.

The bill, which can be read here, requires teachers and school staff to obtain parental consent before "Changing a minor child's gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, or allowing a child to change the child's sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms."

The House approved the bill in a 213-208 vote. It will now go to the Democrat-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to pass.

Congressional Democrats and the White House have both rejected the bill.

"The administration does not support H.R. 5 in its current form because the bill does not actually help parents support their children at school," a statement of administration policy from The White House said. "Moreover, instead of making LGBTQI+ students feel included in their school community, it puts them at higher risk. The administration strongly supports actions that empower parents to engage with their children’s teachers and schools, like enabling parents to take time off to attend school meetings. Legislation should not politicize our children’s education."

Hageman, as one of the co-sponsors of the bill, believes it calls for transparency.

“Parents have every right to know what their children are being taught, what information they are given, and how schools are spending our tax dollars," Hageman stated. "Despite more ways than ever for information to be provided to parents, it seems educational institutions are more opaque than ever."

Hageman wondered, in her statement, if transparency could lead to elimination.

"Could it be that if parents actually got to see what their sons and daughters are being taught, that the far-left agenda of critical race theory, gender confusion, and environmental alarmism might be in danger of elimination?" she asked.

She continued, stating that "Passing H.R. 5, the Parental Bill of Rights Act, really is common sense – for schools doing the right thing, there is nothing to fear, and for those choosing to indoctrinate instead of educate, be prepared to be held accountable.”