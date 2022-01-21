Cheney on Fox News: “Biden Displaying Complete Incompetence,” Throws More Shade at Trump

Representative Liz Cheney was recently a guest on the Fox News Radio program 'The Guy Benson Show' and, during the interview, she stated that President Biden was displaying complete incompetence when it came to how he was dealing with Russian aggression and threats from Vladimir Putin.

Recently, President Biden spoke on a potential Russian invasion, and said that US response would depend on whether the invasion was "a minor incursion" or something else.

"Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does," Biden stated during a news conference. "“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera. But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the force amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia.”

The statement drew the ire of pundits both at home and abroad and the President's press secretary immediately sought to clarify the comments.

“President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.”

Critics of the President, however, believe that his response to the threat of a Russian invasion not only demonstrated weakness; it also demonstrated incompetence.

"It's complete, strategic incompetence," Cheney said on the show. "The President of the United States has to lead. The President of the United States needs to make clear, in no uncertain terms, that if Putin takes a step that threatens the sovereignty of Ukraine, if Putin invades, that he will be met with swift and overwhelming force in response. That is what deterrence is all about. When the President of the United States stands and, on live television, and contemplates, you know, ‘Well, it might be a minor incursion,’ -- it’s just complete incompetence."

Cheney said that Biden's statements set a dangerous precedent, because it leads America's enemies to think the country is an easy target, and it will lead our allies to think they can't count on us.

"It's one of those moments where the President really absolutely failed to do what a President of the United States needs to do in the circumstances that we're currently facing," she added.

Cheney stated that she believes the American foreign policy has been completely mismanaged, referencing Biden's decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of more than a dozen U.S. Service Members. She said President Biden is serving more as a bystander than a Commander-in-Chief.

"We're living in a moment where our nation faces serious crises and serious challenges from a national security perspective, from a domestic perspective, from a constitutional perspective, and we have a lot of elected officials across the board in both parties right now who think they’re bystanders, who seem not to recognize and understand the seriousness of these issues," Cheney said. "Those who believe that the United States of America can simply withdraw from the world and can simply sit back in isolationism, hope for the best, are badly mistaken and it's a lesson that we've learned throughout history. And the reality in the current situation is that the Biden Administration has completely misunderstood and miscalculated and failed to conduct any kind of effective deterrence."

Cheney also took the opportunity to profess that both Republicans and Democrats need to stop attempting to "delegitimize" the election process, stating that both parties need to work together to enact bipartisan reform.

"We have all certainly watched what happened over the course of the last year when former President Trump made claims that the election was stolen, made false claims of election fraud, inspired people, incited people to violence on the basis of those claims," Cheney said. "And the President of the United States and elected officials have a responsibility to affirm public trust in our elections. Elected officials in both parties have a responsibility to do that. We can work together to find ways to ensure that our elections are as free and fair as possible."

