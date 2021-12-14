Liz Cheney Reads Text Messages from Trump Jr. and Fox News Hosts Regarding January 6 Capitol Attack

As the House Committee Panel, which was formed to investigate the attack on Congress on January 6, voted on whether to refer former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to Congress on Contempt Charges, Representative Liz Cheney, the Chairperson of the committee, read text messages from various Fox News hosts, as well as Donald Trump Jr., that were sent to Meadows.

The messages in question were sent to Meadows as the attack on the Capitol was going on, and they featured various Republican leaders pleading with the former President to do something, or even just say something, as the attack was going on.

"These text messages leave no doubt the White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol," Cheney stated. "Members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway."

Cheney then read series of text messages that were sent to Meadows.

One text Mr. Meadows received said 'We are under siege here at the capitol.' Another: 'They have breached the capitol.' And a third: 'Mark, protestors are literally storming the capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?'

Cheney read even more texts, some of which came from individuals inside the Capitol and they demonstrate just how tense and scary that situation was.

A fourth: 'There's an armed stand-off at the House Chamber door.' And another, from someone inside the Capitol: We are all helpless.'

Cheney stated that multiple texts, some even from former President Trump's own officials, urged Meadows and Trump provide immediate action.

'Potus has to come out firmly and tell the protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.' And another: 'Mark, he needs to stop this, now.' A third: 'TELL THEM TO GO HOME.' A fourth: 'Potus needs to calm this shit down.'

Cheney continued, stating "Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the President needed to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows and he has turned over those texts."

'Mark, The President needs to tell people in the capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,' Laura Ingram wrote. 'Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished,' Brian Kilmeade texted. 'Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol,' Sean Hannity urged.

Cheney even read a text message sent to Meadows from one of former President Trump's own sons.

'He's got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,' Donald Trump Jr. texted.

Cheney then read Meadows response.

I'm pushing it hard. I agree.

"Still, President Trump did not immediately act," Cheney stated. "Donald Trump Jr. texted again and again, urging action by the President."

We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.

But, Cheney said, hours passed and Trump continued to do nothing.

"These non-privileged texts are further evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes," Cheney stated. "And Mr. Meadows' testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress' official proceedings to count electoral votes?"

Cheney stated that Mark Meadows' testimony is absolutely necessary to inform any legislative judgments.