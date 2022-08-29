Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

Alex Wong, Getty Images

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.

