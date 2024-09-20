Livestock euthanasia, fire alarm prompt high alert in Torrington

CASPER, Wyo. — The Torrington community was on high alert Thursday after the fire alarm went off at the high school within moments of reported gunshots nearby, according to a release by the Torrington Police Department.

Though simultaneous, the events were unrelated and no threat was found, the release said.

911 dispatch got a call around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 for multiple gunshots being fired on the west side of Torrington High School, near the Torrington Livestock Market. Within moments, the school’s fire alarm activated and signaled for students to evacuate the school.

School resource officers and administrators directed students away from the school while police investigated, and nearby schools also activated safety plans.

“The investigation revealed that the reported gunshots were the result of an animal being euthanized at the sale barn on the west side of the school,” Torrington police said.

The high school students remained outside until the fire alarm was investigated and they were cleared to return to the building.

“Unfortunately, the fire alarm initiated a second time, just as students returned to the building,” police said.

A system malfunction, not an alarm pull station, is believed to have been the cause of the alarm activation.

“This combination of events was concerning for everyone involved and prompted a significant response from all of our First Responders,” Torrington PD said. “We are grateful for successful partnerships that allow us to work together quickly to keep our most treasured community assets safe when danger appears.”