“Little Jay” Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

A 30-year-old Loveland man is this week's Larimer County most wanted fugitive, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office

That's according to the agency's Facebook page.

The post says Jordan Anthony Blackwill, also known as Little Jay, Jay Blackwill, and Cory Blackwill is wanted on Felony and misdemeanor charges [see graphic below].

He is described as standing 6 feet two inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Blackwill should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

