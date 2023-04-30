Budweiser Events Center Locked Down Saturday After Shots Reported

The Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo. was locked down for a time late Saturday as sheriff's deputies investigated a report that shots had been fired.

That's according to a report on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is on-going, according to the post. Investigators did contact one person who was possibly involved, and the lockdown was lifted.

But the sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them.

The agency says more details on the incident will be released as information becomes available.