The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole two vehicles this week before escaping on a bicycle which was also stolen.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to Rachel Court just east of Fort Collins around 2 p,m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on a report of a vehicle stolen from a garage. Deputies soon spotted the red Ford F-150 on East Mulberry Street.

But the suspect took off in the stolen truck, leading deputies in a chase onto northbound Interstate 2. The truck left the interstate at Mountain Vista, traveling south before driving west on railroad tracks.

The truck disappeared from view, and deputies soon found it abandoned nearby. But deputies soon got a report of another stolen vehicle, in this case a white GMC pickup.

That vehicle was soon found abandoned nearby, and the suspect was last seen on a stolen purple REI brand beach cruiser bicycle.

According to the post:

Anyone with information about this suspect, or who may have home security video that captured the incident, is asked to contact Deputy Michael Hurley at 970-498-5361 or hurleymj@larimer.gov. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.