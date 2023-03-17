Larimer County Man Wanted For Failing To Register As Sex Offender

Canva/Larimer County Sheriff's Office

A 64-year-old Larimer County man is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted fugitive.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, Tere Lee Johnson is also wanted for Sexual Exploitation of a Child and being a fugitive from the Colorado Department of Corrections. He is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 158 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He's also known as Cobweb, Spider, Kurt Samuel Kriegel, or Glen Johnson.

Anyone with information on Johnson is being asked to contact the sheriff's office at (907) 416-1985.

