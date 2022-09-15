Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff

A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours.

The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued for an area of Fort Collins on Monday, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, the sheriff's office got a call around 3 p.m. on Monday that Cayne Lucia had assaulted an at-risk adult in the 2900 block of Wakanda Drive in the Fort Collins area. Deputies rushed to the scene and found Lucia barricaded inside the home. Two other adults were able to leave the home. Deputies were told that Lucia may be armed, and the All Hazards/Crises Response [AH/CR] Team showed up with negotiators to try to resolve the situation.

Around 4 p.m. an Everbridge Emergency alert was issued to 82 contacts in the area, warning them to shelter in place while negotiators tried to get Lucia to surrender. When that didn't work after several hours, the sheriff's AH/CR team and the Fort Collins Police SWAT team stormed the building.

Lucia was arrested, but not before assaulting several deputies and a K9, inflicting minor injuries. At 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, another alert was sent out saying the situation had been resolved.

According to the post:

Cayne Lucia was booked into the Larimer County Jail for an allegation of CRS 18-6.5-103(2)(c) Crimes Against At Risk Adult – Injury – Felony 6, one outstanding felony warrant, and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. The investigation continues and additional felony charges are anticipated.

