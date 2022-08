The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 20-year-old Jonathan Lee Thomas.

Thomas is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He is sometimes known by the nickname "Snoopy." He is wanted for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.

attachment-295554902_432952755543704_4446081140684665189_n loading...

Cheyenne Frontier Days-Thunderbirds Cheyenne Frontier Days-Thunderbirds