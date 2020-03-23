List Of Local Restaurants That Are Offering Delivery Or Pickup
With the Coronavirus and social distancing, many restaurants and food-based businesses in our area have begun to offer delivery and/or curbside pickup.
It might be the perfect way to A. Give yourself a break from cooking and B. Help support your local businesses in these trying times.
Below is a list of local (Casper area, Glenrock, and Douglas) restaurants that are still open and happy to serve you.
NOTE: We will continue to add to this list and make changes as we move forward. Please message us through the My Country 95.5 Mobile App or Message us on Facebook if you are a business that would like to be added.
Glenrock
- Higgins Hotel/Paisley Shawl
- Reid's Red Hots (hot dogs and sandwiches)
- Fort Diablo Steakhouse & Saloon
- Classic Cafe and Pizza
- Rock Bottom Cafe
- Shoreliner Bar and Grill (begins March 21)
Douglas
Casper
- Eggingtons
- Silver Fox Steakhouse
- Grant St Grocery and Market
- Dsasumo
- HQ BBQ
- Hat Six Travel Center (Schlotzsky's and Moe's)
- Wyoming's Rib & Chop House
- Boscos Italian Restaurant
- Wyoming Ale Works (will deliver food from J's and Fire Rock as well)
- Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana
- Little Shop of Burgers
- Homestretch Bar and Grill
- La Cocina
- Ludovico Farm To Wood Flame
- Mouthful
- Denise's Diner
- Lime Leaf Asian Bistro
- Urban Bottle Wine and Spirits
- Himalayan Indian Cuisine
- Hayden's Place
- Thai Kitchen of Casper
- Frosted Tops
- Yellowstone Garage
- Sweet Zoey
- Bid's Place
- Firehouse Pizza
- Ramkota (Calzones)
- Blue Ridge Coffee
- DownTurn Wings & Greens
- Hamburger Stand
- Qdoba East and West
- Subway
- Taco John's
- Pizza Ranch
- Daylight Donuts
- Olive Garden
- Perkins
- Wendy's
- Dairy Queen
- McDonald's
- Hardees
- Burger King
- KFC
- Pizza Hut
- Dominos
- Sonic
- Papa John's
- Papa Murphy's
- Little Ceasers
- Arby's
Stay strong, stay safe and support our local businesses however you can.
