Lightning Caused Two Wildfires in Natrona County, Both Contained

Natrona County Fire District photo

Two Wildland Fires in North Natrona County

Today, NCFD and BLM firefighters responded to two lightning-caused wildland fires near Lone Bear Road and Antelope Springs Ranch Road (Southern Big Horn Mountains, Natrona County).

Recent storms brought numerous lightning strikes, igniting these fires. Both were contained to under an acre.

"Wildland fire season is here, Natrona County! Don’t delay—prepare now, stay vigilant, and stay safe."

