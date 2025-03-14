Legendary Wyoming senator Alan Simpson has died at age 93
CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming’s former senator and longtime statesman Alan K. Simpson has died. He was 93.
Sen. Simpson’s death was first reported by WyoFile early Friday. According to the Associated Press, his family said Simpson died early Friday after struggling to recover after breaking his hip in December.
Simpson served three terms as a U.S. Senator from 1979 to 1997, including as the Republican whip from 1985 to 1995. He was a towering presence both physically and intellectually, who wasn’t afraid of rough fights but often used humor to soften the blow. He was known to compare politics to his days as a college basketball player, calling them both “contact sports.”
After leaving the Senate, he taught politics and the media at Harvard and at UW. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in 2022.
Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis remembered Simpson in a release on Friday morning as a man “known for his famous humor and wit.”
“At every gathering Al Simpson attended, people flocked to Al for a moment with a man each considered one of their closest friends,” she added. “That’s the incredible effect he had on the people he served.”
