Law Enforcement Investigate Student with Guns Incident at NCHS

NCHS received a report of a student with guns on campus this morning.

Administrators and law enforcement went directly to the student identified.

NCSD confirmed in a text to K2 Radio that these were not just allegations but there were guns on campus this morning. The student is currently under the direct supervision of law enforcement and no longer on campus.

No other students have been named in the situation, but the investigation is ongoing.

No lockout was called due to the timliness of the intervention.

"NCSD will be recommending student expulsion in situations where students bring weapons on campus. Student disciplinary consequences, as applicable, will be aligned with our District's Extreme Behavior Guidelines" wrote the school district. "Additionally, NCSD will encourage criminal charges to be pursued against students who bring weapons on campus. The negative impact of these safety threats on our schools and community is unacceptable. Students bringing weapons to any school campus is prohibited and against the law. It is not and never will be tolerated by NCSD. Safe and healthy environments are the priority of NCSD."