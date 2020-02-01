Latest NWS Forecast: 7-11 Inches of Snow Possible in Casper

As the possibility of a major winter storm increases, the National Weather Service has updated it's predicted snow totals, calling for significantly greater accumulation in areas including Casper.

A winter storm watch, in effect Sunday evening through late Monday night, calls for 7-11 inches of snow accumulation in southeastern portions of Johnson County and lower elevations of Natrona County, including the cities of Kaycee and Casper.

Casper Mountain, meanwhile, could see 7-12 inches of snow pile up.

The weather service says a cold front will pull south into northern Wyoming Sunday morning, surging southward to the Continental Divide by roughly sunset Sunday, then west across southwest Wyoming Sunday night.

"The precipitation is expected to occur in the wake of the cold front, and could take a few hours after the frontal passage until the snow develops. This storm system will move slowly, with snow lingering through Monday night," the watch, issued Friday and updated Saturday morning, reads in part.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night and Monday in most areas in Wyoming.

"Snowfall amounts are preliminary and will likely change as the storm track becomes more defined," the NWS said.

Travel could become very difficult as a result of the storm, which the weather service expects to deliver the heaviest snowfall since Thanksgiving.