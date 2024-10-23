Last day to visit most of Yellowstone National Park is Oct. 31

CASPER, Wyo. — As the winter season approaches, Yellowstone National Park is preparing for its annual road closures.

Starting Nov. 1, most park entrances and roads will close to regular vehicle traffic. The closure will include the West, South and East entrances, the park announced Wednesday.

This closure allows park staff to prepare the roads for winter travel by snowmobile and snowcoach, which is set to begin Dec. 15.

Visitors can still enjoy a portion of the park until Oct. 31, with Dunraven Pass from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction remaining open, weather permitting.

The only roads that remain open year-round are those connecting the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana.

Planning a fall or winter visit?

Park officials remind visitors to be prepared for changing weather conditions, have flexible travel plans and expect limited services during the off-season. Temporary road closures due to inclement weather can occur without notice, park officials said.

Visitors can check the park website for updates, sign up for road alerts via text message by texting “82190” to 888-777, or call 307-344-2117 for a recorded message with the latest information.

While much of the park transitions to winter access, surrounding communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho remain open year-round, offering a variety of fall and winter recreational activities.