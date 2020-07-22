Laramie Teen Arrested After Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy

Laramie police arrested a 14-year-old boy early Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy who later died at a hospital.

Officers were called at roughly 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 2100 Block of Thornburg for a report of a young male who had been shot, according to a Wednesday morning statement from the Laramie Police Department.

The 14-year-old male was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the responding officer's investigation.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, and then to a Denver hospital, where he died.

Police say court processes and sentencing will vary, since this is a juvenile matter.

Further details have not been released.