Laramie Cruises to Another 4A Title in Boys Swimming

Laramie has a long and proud tradition in boys swimming with a string of state titles in the 1970s and '80s. Then 6 more championships from 2003-2011 and another run of 6 in a row capped by a dominating performance on Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette.

The Plainsmen rang up 328 points with 5 gold medals, 4 silvers, and a couple of bronze medals so they were accumulating points just about everywhere in the meet. It was a balanced team and had more than enough firepower to hold off Cheyenne Central who took 2nd with 234 points and Sheridan who placed 3rd with 157.

We have a video of Saturday's proceedings in Gillette as well as some photos from the pool and the podium. Look for somebody you know!

