Laramie County Deputies Asking for Help Solving $9K Burglary

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in solving a burglary that happened sometime prior to Monday, Jan. 18.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the crime occurred in the 7500 block of Speer Road, just south of the Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center.

Warner says three railroad LED traffic signals, valued at $3,000 each, were stolen from a CONEX box belonging to Union Pacific.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app