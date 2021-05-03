Laramie County Deputies Ask for Help Identifying Wallet Thief

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole a wallet and tried to use his victim's credit card.

The agency says the man (pictured above) stole a wallet from a person at the Safeway at 700 S. Greeley Highway and then attempted to use the person's credit card at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue.

"We apologize our suspect was wearing a COVID mask at the time the still was taken of him leaving, however if you recognize the clothing and body type of the suspect, your help will be greatly appreciated," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Delcamp at (307) 633-4840.