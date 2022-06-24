Woman Sought in Cheyenne Purse Theft, Credit Card Fraud

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman accused of stealing a purse from a gym locker and then using the victim's credit cards.

According to a department Facebook post, the woman (pictured above) allegedly used bolt cutters to break into a locker at Gold’s Gym at 1616 E. Pershing Boulevard.

"She then stole a purse that contained two wallets and made unauthorized purchases at several locations with credit/debit cards that did not belong to her," the post states.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.