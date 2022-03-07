Casper Bookkeeper Accused Of Committing $21K In Credit Card Fraud

Mills Police say a Casper woman ran up more than $21,000 in fraudulent expenses using a company credit card while working as a bookkeeper and office manager.

Denise Lynn Johnson is charged with 11 counts of credit card fraud and two counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

Credit card fraud is a felony punishable by up to 10 years behind bars while unlawful use of a credit card is a misdemeanor.

She has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police learned of the alleged fraud after Johnson was let go from Intermountain Pipe and Thread.

The affidavit states police learned from employees at the business that police viewed credit card statements and saw charges including out-of-state hotels, monthly premium streaming services.

The first transactions occurred at Rocky Mountain Car Wash and Wyoming Vapor Company in October of 2019.

Court documents state Johnson was a bookkeeper at InterMountain from March 2019 to her termination in October.

During the investigation, police learned that Johnson utilized the credit card to purchase coding classes for her son in the spring of 2021 totaling $596.

The affidavit states investigators aggregated the total fraudulent spending at $21,150.92.