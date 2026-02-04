A federal law enforcement officer has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly bar fight in Lander.

Richard Dollard faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lander resident Evan Denevan. His brother, Justin Dollard, and nephew, Jesse Dollard, also pleaded not guilty to related charges. Justin is accused of being an accessory to second-degree murder, while Jesse faces an accessory to manslaughter charge.

All three were out on bond when they appeared in Sublette County District Court Tuesday. Richard Dollard is represented by Casper attorney Ryan Semerad, Jesse Dollard by Zachary Mahlum, and Justin Dollard by Valerie Schoneberger.

The charges stem from a fight last month at the Maverick Lounge on Main Street. According to court documents, police were called after Denevan was found unresponsive at the bar.

Investigators say video footage shows an exchange of punches between Denevan and Justin and Jesse Dollard, while bystanders tried to intervene. The affidavits allege that Richard Dollard, who worked as a Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officer at the time, then restrained Denevan from behind by putting his arm around his neck, while Justin Dollard pulled the hood of Denevan’s sweatshirt over his head. Authorities say the chokehold lasted about 26 to 27 seconds before Richard Dollard appeared to lose balance and release Denevan, who then collapsed.

When officers arrived, Denevan was lying on his back near a pool table, with bystanders trying to help. Emergency responders arrived shortly after, but Denevan later died from his injuries.

Justin Dollard told police that Denevan had previously threatened him and his son and that Denevan started the confrontation that night, yelling at him and Jesse Dollard before the fight.

At an earlier court hearing, Richard Dollard’s former attorney played video of the fight, pointing out a woman yelling, “Evan, stop!”

Court records show Richard Dollard had consumed less than one drink that night, while Justin and Jesse Dollard had blood alcohol levels below .05. (The legal limit for driving in Wyoming is .08.)

Jesse Dollard originally faced an accessory to murder charge, but it was dismissed last month after a judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed. Authorities also said there had been a history of conflict between the Dollards and Denevan.

