Lander Police Make Arrest After Man Shot Friday Afternoon
Lander police arrested an unnamed man at his home Friday evening after another man was shot.
According to a Lander Police Department statement on social media, police were called to the 300 block of Washington Street in Lander at 4:42 p.m. for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Shortly after, police found another man at a separate residence and arrested him.
the 300 block of Washington remains closed as police continue to investigate.
No further details have been released.
