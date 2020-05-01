Lander Police Make Arrest After Man Shot Friday Afternoon

Lander police arrested an unnamed man at his home Friday evening after another man was shot.

According to a Lander Police Department statement on social media, police were called to the 300 block of Washington Street in Lander at 4:42 p.m. for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Shortly after, police found another man at a separate residence and arrested him.

the 300 block of Washington remains closed as police continue to investigate.

No further details have been released.