Lady T-Bird from Ethete Signs to Play Ball at Haskell Indian Nations University

Casper College news release:

Angela Astorga has signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Haskell Indian Nations University. Haskell is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Astorga, a 5’9” guard, played her high school ball at Wyoming Indian High School. The Ethete native played her sophomore year for the Casper College Lady Thunderbirds, averaging 9.4 points per game and shooting 46% from the floor. She also led the T-Birds in free throws made, 82, and free throw percentage at 77%.

The Haskell Fighting Indians, under head coach Adam Strom, went 7-15 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The team competes in the Continental Athletic Conference.

During Astorga’s year at Casper College, the team won the North Sub-Region Championship, the Region 9 Women’s Basketball Championship, and made a trip to the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament. The Lady T-Birds went 29-6 overall and 11-1 in conference play.

“I am excited for Angela’s opportunity to continue her academic and basketball career at Haskell Indian Nations University,” said Dwight Gunnare, head coach.

“Angela played an instrumental role in our regular and post-season success. Her energy and skill set made us better both offensively and defensively. I am very appreciative to have had the opportunity to be her coach and wish her the very best,” Gunnare added.

