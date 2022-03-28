KW’s Sam Neville Signs With Sterling College for Football

Kelly Walsh football player Sam Neville will be continuing his career at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas. Neville was 4th on the Trojan defense in tackles from his linebacker spot and 20 of those tackles were solo. His best game was against Campbell County with 8 tackles and a fumble recovery. Neville also made a mark in his junior year on defense with 18 total tackles and 10 of them solo.

Sterling College is an NAIA school that competed in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Warriors went 6-6 in 2021 and appeared in the NCCAA Victory Bowl.

