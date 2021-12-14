KW’s Logann Alvar Signs with Casper College for Basketball

Kelly Walsh athlete Logann Alvar will be staying close to home as she will continue her basketball career at Casper College. In the 2021-22 season, Alvar was Kelly Walsh's leading scorer as she averaged 9.3 points a game and shot 45% from the field in the two-point range. Her best game last season was a 19 point effort against Natrona and also had 17 points against Cheyenne Central.

Alvar was also the Lady Trojans leading rebounder with 7.4 per contest. Her season-high was 13 boards vs. Laramie and a dozen against Sheridan. The 6-0 senior was an all-conference selection in 4A volleyball as Kelly Walsh took 2nd at the state tournament.

Casper College has been a strong junior college program for quite some time and qualified for the National Junior College Tournament. Currently, the T-Birds are 12-3.

Get our free mobile app

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media

22 Exotic License Plates Turned Into This Wyoming DMV People from these fascinating places chose to move to Wyoming. Here are the license plates they turned in from the vehicles they brought.