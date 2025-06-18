Kitten Season Is Here—Why Bringing Them to Shelters Should Be a Last Resort

Every year, as the temperatures rise, shelters and rescue groups see an influx of kittens entering their facilities. This time of year—known as “kitten season”—runs from roughly April through November, when most un-spayed female cats give birth.

An animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters says one of the most effective ways to help is by not bringing kittens directly to shelters.

"Instead, knowing what to do can save lives while helping to prevent overcrowding in shelters that might not have the resources to help this vulnerable population."

According to data from Best Friends, on average, shelters' monthly feline intake is over two times higher during the summer months compared to the winter months—stretching resources and often putting this fragile population even more at-risk.

To help keep kittens safe and not overwhelm overcrowd shelters, Best Friends is offering the below tips that community members should take when they find felines outdoors:

Wait and observe. If you find a litter, don’t assume they’ve been abandoned. The mother cat is likely nearby and will return shortly.

Let mom do her job. Kittens are far more likely to survive with their mother. Avoid moving them unless they’re in immediate danger.

Keep relocations minimal. If you must move the kittens for safety, keep them close to the original site so the mother can find them.

Spay/neuter at 8 weeks. Once kittens are around 2 months old, it is safe to trap them (along with mom) for spaying, neutering, and vaccinations.

Recognize community cats. Cats seen outdoors may not be lost and may be indoor/outdoor pets or community cats, especially if they have an “ear tip.” These felines should not be taken to shelter.

Data from Best Friends shows that in 2024, the number of cats killed in U.S. shelters dropped to the lowest point in recorded history - there was a 10.1% decrease in cats killed compared to 2023. To maintain this positive trend in lifesaving, Best Friends urges people to follow the above steps.

